33% of airport arrivals in Ireland did not say where they would be self-isolating

A third of people arriving in Ireland over the past six weeks refused to give details of where they would be self-isolating.

The Irish Independent says hundreds of people who flew into Dublin Airport did not fill in forms detailing where they would be staying.

The forms asked for information about the address where the person would stay for two weeks after they arrived.

Anyone arriving in Ireland is asked to sign a passenger location form when they arrive at the airport, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The news comes as just 2% of the individuals trained as contact tracers in the fight against Covid-19 are currently employed to that end.

As of Tuesday of this week, just 40 of roughly 2,000 people trained to track the coronavirus via those it has infected were doing so.

The low level of contact tracing being employed was criticised by Peadar Toibin, TD and leader of Aontu, as being emblematic of “the mismatch between capacity and need” in the Irish health service.