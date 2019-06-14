News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

30kgs of tobacco seized in Shannon and Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 04:11 PM

Revenue officers have seized 30kgs of 'Amber Leaf' tobacco in Shannon and Limerick.

The unstamped tobacco had a retail value of over €15,400, representing a loss to the Exchequer of €12,900.

On Monday, 12kgs of tobacco were seized following routine operations.

Yesterday, officers seized 18kgs of tobacco following a search of a shop and an adjoining house in Limerick City.

A woman in her 30s was interviewed at the scene.

The seized tobacco was found in packages which had arrived from the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Limerick.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Warm 'welkom' for Dutch royals as they visit Cork

More on this topic

Revenue admits using newspaper ‘rich lists’

Medical equipment supplier faces €12m tax bill in latest defaulters list from Revenue

Over 31,000 cigarettes seized in Co Offaly

Revenue seize 48,000 cigarettes in Cavan and Dublin

RevenueTOPIC: Revenue Commissioners

More in this Section

Woman on temporary release stole clothes

Man due in court in connection with fatal O'Connell St stabbing

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Home Economics and Religion papers challenge Junior Cert students


Lifestyle

When the spotlight falls on 'the audience'

14 years after his dad died, Pat Fitzpatrick realises he's become just like him

A second bite at the cherry: Your guide to a valuable fruit

On the record: Maradona's life laid bare in new documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »