NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

3,000 doctors voluntarily withdraw from medical register in two years

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Almost 3,000 doctors voluntarily withdrew from the medical register between 2015 and 2017, it has emerged.

More than a third (37%) left to move to Britain to practise medicine, while almost one in five (19%) went to Australia and more than a quarter (27%) to another jurisdiction, according to those who gave a reason.

The Medical Council's Workforce Intelligence Report points to a variety of reasons for voluntary withdrawal from the register including being able to earn more abroad.

Some doctors said they were expected to carry out too many non-core tasks and there was a lack of respect by senior colleagues and employers.

Doctors complained of workplace understaffing in Ireland, issues relating to the European Working Time Directive and the hours they were expected to work.

President of the Medical Council, Dr Rita Doyle, said the situation is leading to an over-reliance on overseas-trained doctors, which is escalating.

The report warns that cultural challenges within the Irish health system need to be addressed, in tandem with an increase in the supply of doctors, otherwise retention will remain a growing issue.

The Irish Medical Organisation says the report confirms that the recruitment and retention crisis is now inflicting real damage on health services.

READ MORE

Supreme Court rejects Galway residents' appeal over Apple data centre first stage approval

More on this topic

Traffic pollution linked to 9% of new Irish childhood asthma cases

Why do we need to beg for funding, Mr Harris?

Under one in 10 childhood asthma cases linked to traffic

Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Role play can inject novelty into a sexual relationship

KEYWORDS

DoctorsMedical Council

More in this Section

Firefighters commended after three rescued from blaze in Co Tyrone

Rachel Allen's son Joshua remanded on drugs charges

Press ombudsman rejects ex-priest's complaints

Lucky online Lotto player becomes overnight multi-millionaire with €6.4m win


Lifestyle

Mind expanding Neurologist’s strange encounters with patients

Why growing your own beetroot can benefit your health

Learning Points: It is the bully who has the problem, not you

Irish R&B group Chasing Abbey on finding their groove

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »