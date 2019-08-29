News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
30% rise in people sleeping in tents in Dublin, housing charity says

Tents during a visual protest to highlight the number of tents popping up around the city due to the ongoing homelessness emergency outside the Dublin City Council Civic Office. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 12:48 PM

The number of people sleeping in tents in Dublin has risen by almost 30% in the past five months.

That's according to Inner City Helping Homeless which has lined dozens of tents up outside Dublin City Council offices this morning to highlight the issue.

This morning, Ithe group held a protest outside Dublin City Council offices on Wood Quay where dozens of tents were lined up on the path to highlight the issue.

On Monday night, the charity observed 238 people sleeping rough in Dublin, the highest number ever recorded.

ICHH says that 45% of those that sleep rough stay in tents because many feel it's safer than a hostel.

It says that the number of people sleeping in tents has risen by 28% in the past five months.

It advises that a multi-approach is needed to help rough sleepers including drug rehab facilities and mental health programmes.

