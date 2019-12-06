News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show

30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, December 06, 2019 - 02:54 PM

Offenders convicted of burglary or theft and who are serving their sentences in the community are the most likely to reoffend, new figures show.

Those convicted of sex offences have, by some distance, the lowest rate of reoffending, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Just 2% of them went on to commit any other criminal offence within a year, though that increased to 10% within two years.

The data shows the reoffending rates for people sentenced in the courts to a range of community sanctions, and placed under the management of the Probation Service, for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

It shows “considerable” variation between counties in reoffending rates, with Westmeath and Limerick scoring the highest rates and Mayo having one of the lowest rates.

In relation to those convicted in 2015 and given community sanctions, the figures show that:

  • 29.5% of all offenders reoffended within one year – including 61.5% of those under 18;

  • 44% of those convicted of kidnapping offences went on to reoffend within a year;

  • 41% of those convicted of burglary reoffended within a year;

  • 39% of theft offenders and 39% of public order offences committed another crime within a year

    READ MORE

    Accounts show FAI liabilities of €55m; €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney

    Figures for other crime were: assault (20%); weapons (26%), drug offences (21.5%), robbery (25.5%) and sex offences (1.7%).

    For offenders convicted in 2014, the figures show:

  • 40% of all offenders reoffended within two years – including 74% of juveniles;

  • 55% of those convicted of burglary reoffended;

  • 51% of theft offenders reoffended;

  • 46% public order offenders reoffended

    30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show

    In relation to other categories, the figures were: homicide offences (14%); assault (34%); weapons (42%); drugs (29%); robbery (34%) and sex offences (10%).

    Those convicted in 2013 were examined for reoffending within three years. These figures show:

  • 45% of all offenders reoffended – including 72% of those under 18;

  • 54% of burglary and theft offenders committed another crime;

  • 52% of robbery offenders committed another crime (a sharp rise after two years);

  • 52% of public order offenders reoffended

    In addition, 23% of those committed of homicide offences reoffended, as well as 50% of those convicted of weapons offences and 42.5% sentenced for assault.

    CSO researchers also found “considerable geographic variation”.

    Across the three times periods, Westmeath and Limerick had the highest reoffending rates (circa 49% in 2015, 50% in 2014 and 57% in 2013).

    Dublin had around the average rate for the State, while Cork had the third highest rate (45.5%) among those convicted in 2014.

    READ MORE

    60% of Dublin's social housing tenants behind on rent; FG Cllr says tenants not paying their way should be evicted

    • More on this topic

    Intoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murderIntoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murder

    Migrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deportedMigrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deported

    Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

    Justice Minister confirms 10 out of 18 charged with brothel-keeping are RomanianJustice Minister confirms 10 out of 18 charged with brothel-keeping are Romanian


    TOPIC: Crime

    More in this Section

    Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

    HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter

    Jury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trialJury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trial

    Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%


    Lifestyle

    It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

    For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

    More From The Irish Examiner

    Examviral

    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    Lotto Results

    Wednesday, December 04, 2019

    • 14
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 17

    Full Lotto draw results »