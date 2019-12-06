30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show

Offenders convicted of burglary or theft and who are serving their sentences in the community are the most likely to reoffend, new figures show.
Those convicted of sex offences have, by some distance, the lowest rate of reoffending, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Just 2% of them went on to commit any other criminal offence within a year, though that increased to 10% within two years.
The data shows the reoffending rates for people sentenced in the courts to a range of community sanctions, and placed under the management of the Probation Service, for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015.
It shows “considerable” variation between counties in reoffending rates, with Westmeath and Limerick scoring the highest rates and Mayo having one of the lowest rates.
In relation to those convicted in 2015 and given community sanctions, the figures show that:
Figures for other crime were: assault (20%); weapons (26%), drug offences (21.5%), robbery (25.5%) and sex offences (1.7%).
For offenders convicted in 2014, the figures show:
In relation to other categories, the figures were: homicide offences (14%); assault (34%); weapons (42%); drugs (29%); robbery (34%) and sex offences (10%).
Those convicted in 2013 were examined for reoffending within three years. These figures show:
In addition, 23% of those committed of homicide offences reoffended, as well as 50% of those convicted of weapons offences and 42.5% sentenced for assault.
CSO researchers also found “considerable geographic variation”.
Across the three times periods, Westmeath and Limerick had the highest reoffending rates (circa 49% in 2015, 50% in 2014 and 57% in 2013).
Dublin had around the average rate for the State, while Cork had the third highest rate (45.5%) among those convicted in 2014.