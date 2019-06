Cannabis worth almost €2m has been seized in Dublin.

Three men have been arrested after revenue officers discovered approximately 98kg of herbal cannabis at an industrial unit in Clondalkin.

The men, aged 32, 49 and 57, are being held at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.

The operation is part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups operating between different jurisdictions.

