€2k, three Rolex watches and an Audi seized in Dublin and Wexford

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and local gardaí from the DMR North Central conducted a search operation in the Dublin 1, Dublin 10, Dublin 22 and Co Wexford areas this morning.

The CAB investigation centers on a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the North Inner City of Dublin.

The following exhibits were seized by Bureau Officers:

  • 3 X Rolex Watches

  • 1 x Breitling Watch

  • €2,000 cash

  • 142 Audi Q5

  • Mobile Phones

  • Financial Documentation

    • In addition, approximately €10,000 has been frozen in an account in a financial institution under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

    There were no arrests and investigations are ongoing.

    Digital Desk


