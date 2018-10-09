€2bn rise for health service set to be announced in budget

The crisis-hit health service’s budget is set to surge €2bn to an unprecedented €17.2bn next year in a bid to overcome the system’s out-of-control spending without the need for further emergency payments.

Government sources confirmed the €2bn budget bump as ministers agreed to a major review of local property tax and as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was forced to back down on carbon tax changes after a Fine Gael backbench revolt.

In a day of last-minute meetings before the budget is revealed this afternoon, Mr Donohoe held a series of discussions with Fianna Fáil, the Independent Alliance, and a string of Fine Gael ministers.

After hours of talks, they agreed to make a number of 11th-hour changes to the budget, which will directly focus on key voter groups.

According to several Government sources, the budget will see:

The health budget increase from €15.2bn to €17.2bn next year. This money will be used in part to fund an extra 100,000 free GP cards by increasing the access threshold by €25, €55m for mental health funding, and €75m for the reform system of the National Treatment Purchase Fund waiting list

A review of the local property tax will be limited to vulnerable and older people, a situation that means the squeezed middle will lose out on any reforms

A major increase in homelessness funding to address the ongoing housing crisis

Hotel Vat rate increases from 9% to 13.5% despite a week-long internal Government row

No change to the carbon tax after a last-minute U-turn by Mr Donohoe

€25 increase of the back-to-school allowance

Widening of the 2% universal social charge by €500

€2.20-a-week rise of the qualified child allowance for those under the age of 11 and a €3 rise for those over the age of 12

20c increase of the minimum wage, to €9.80

And a “loosening” of means test subsidised support rules for families with children aged between three and 15 in need of financial help, a move that will cost €90m and will take up most of the €130m department’s budget rise

The changes will be included in today’s €1.5bn budget — of which just €300m will be used for tax cuts and related measures.

The Irish Examiner understands the Independent Alliance agreed to give up on its attempts to prevent the hotel Vat increase from 9% to 13.5% in return for a series of measures, including an increase of the inheritance tax threshold from €310,000 to €320,000 and the 2% gambling tax.

The budget changes come on the back of details revealed in yesterday’s Irish Examiner. They include: