29 more people die from Covid-19 with a further 137 new cases recorded

There have been another 29 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,403.

An additional 137 new confirmed cases have been confirmed. This is the lowest rise in cases in six weeks.

There are now 22,385 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A total 2,891 of those who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have been hospitalised and 376 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 6,498 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

“The reproduction number is between 0.5 -0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives," said Dr Tony Holohan.

“Now we look to the pattern of Covid-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”