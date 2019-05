The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out searches in Dublin and Kildare this morning.

Seven sites were searched consisting of four residential areas, one professional business premises and two plots of land.

Items seized include: Approximately €28,000 in cash from a house in Citywest Dublin 24

Two watches including one Rolex watch

Mobile Phones and Electronic Devices

A number of documents

The operation was assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit and Mounted Unit.