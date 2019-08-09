News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€28,500 worth of cannabis seized in Co Leitrim growhouse

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 08:58 PM

A quantity of cannabis has been seized by Gardaí during a raid on a growhouse in Co. Leitrim.

It was discovered during a search of a property in the Kiltyclogher area on Wednesday.

The operation was led by gardaí from Manorhamilton, supported by members of the Regional Support Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

"As part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí and into the sale and supply of controlled substances, searches were carried out at a house in Co Leitrim," a garda spokesperson said.

"A grow house was discovered during a search of a property in the Kiltyclogher area. Cannabis cultivation equipment along with 50 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, with a combined estimated value of €28,500," they confirmed.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

He was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and later released.

