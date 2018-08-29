28-year-old visiting Dublin from Greece found safe and well

Update - August 29: Athanasios Dritselis has been found safe and well.

Mr Dritselis went missing from Munster Street, Dublin 7 on August 27.

August 26: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Athanasios Dritselis.

The 28-year-old has been missing from Munster Street, Dublin 7 since August 24.

Athanasios was last seen at approximately 10pm on Friday, August 24.

He is described as being 6'5" in height with black hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and burgundy runners.

Athanasios has been visiting Ireland from Greece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk