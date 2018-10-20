276 drivers detected driving over speed limit on National Slow Down Day

276 motorists were detected driving over the speed limit by gardaí yesterday during National Slow Down Day.

The initiative was held over a 24-hour period between 7am yesterday morning and 7am today to remind people to reduce their speed on the roads.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 164,032 vehicles, several of which were found to be in excess of 20km/h above the speed limit.

Some notable detections included:

104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R148 Moyvally, Broadford, Kildare

133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Mayo

94km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Stillorgan Road, Stillorgan, Dublin

82km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N63 Moylough More, Moylough, Galway

128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona, Grenagh, Cork

126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R448 Prumpelstown, Castledermot, Kildare

125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth

75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R810 Mount Brown, Dublin 8, Dublin

Other notable incidents were seen in Westmeath, Waterford, Tipperary, Clare and Donegal.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, of the Roads Policing Bureau, said "National Slow Down day is about making our roads and our communities safer.

When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

"I would like to thank the drivers who were monitored and were driving safely within the speed limits. These drivers were behaving responsibly and did not put other road users at risk.

"We would appeal to all road users to always drive safely and within the speed limit not just on National Slow Down Day," he said.

Digital Desk