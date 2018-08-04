€2.75m to plug fodder deficit

Implementation of the Government’s €2.75m incentive for tillage farmers must be kept simple, farm organisations have urged.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) grain committee chairman Mark Browne welcomed the move by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

Michael Creed

But he said: “We cannot afford to have any uncertainty or unnecessary bureaucracy around this scheme. These crops need to be sown urgently to take advantage of the recent rain.”

The scheme is aimed at encouraging tillage farmers to plant fast-growing fodder crops as a catch crop.

Joe Healy, president of the IFA, said growing fodder crops on tillage ground has the potential to play a part in closing the national fodder deficit arising from the drought.

Mr Creed, announcing the scheme, said he was acutely aware of the need to prepare for the winter ahead.

“I have been actively engaged with the fodder group and, through their work, maximising production of homegrown fodder is a collective priority this autumn.”

The minister urged tillage growers to actively engage in the fodder production market.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) tillage chairman, Gavin Carberry, said it was encouraging the minister listened to calls for urgent action.

Discussing the newly announced tillage fodder measure today are Tom Short, @PaulKehoeTD @michaeldarcy Mark Browne @ADoyleTD and Angus Woods pic.twitter.com/KFYp4AqsQO — Irish Farmers' Assoc (@IFAmedia) August 3, 2018

“It is vital that the incentive is in place immediately with no red tape so that farmers can get the crops sown without delay,” he said.

Under the scheme, an incentive of €155 per hectare will be paid to tillage growers who grow a temporary crop of short rotation grasses for fodder production over the winter months.

Meanwhile, €100 per hectare will be provided for those growing catch crops such as fodder rape and turnips.

Mr Carberry said tillage farmers can be part of the solution to the fodder crisis and said it serves as a reminder that “we should not put all our eggs in one basket when it comes to the agri-food strategy”.

He added: “In the longer term, we need to seriously examine how to reverse the decline in cereal growing in Ireland because we need more homegrown feed, not less.”

Mr Creed said: “This year has been challenging for both livestock and tillage farmers.

"This measure will support tillage farmers to supply into what is a strong market for fodder.”