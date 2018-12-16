27-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 10.07pm: Brian Wallace has been located safe and well tonight.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí seek help locating missing 27-year-old man from Dublin

Gardaí are looking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old man from Dublin.

Brian Wallace has been missing from North Circular Road since this morning, December 16.

Brian is described as being 5'10'' in height with a stocky build. He has fair hair and blue eyes.

Brian was seen at on North Circular Road at approximately 8.30am this morning, wearing navy trousers and a wine jacket with a hood.

He has access to a white ford focus car with a partial registration number of 132 KK.

Brian's family are concerned for his well being and if anyone has information or can assist in locating Brian, they are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.