26% more sex crimes reported to gardaí in 2018

The number of sex crimes reported to the gardaí increased by 26% last year.

This morning the government will launch a new national awareness campaign aimed at tackling sexual violence and harassment.

"No Excuses" will feature ads on TV, radio, cinema and social media, showing different scenarios in a bid to get people to think about their behaviour.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, says the campaign is much needed.

"The State, while they might put laws in place, has trouble highlighting how our society needs to change," she said.

This new campaign has the potential to raise the awareness in all of our society around the harm that is done by sexual harassment and other forms of sexual violence.