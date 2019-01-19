NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
€250k prize fund set to reel in shark fishing competitors

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 06:00 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

They’re going to need some bigger boats — as a picturesque fishing village on the Cork coast is set to host an international shark fishing competition this year.

And organisers of the first Ballycotton Big Fish hope its €250,000 prize fund will reel in competitors from all over the world for four days of fishing.

The offshore catch-and-release event from September 12 to 15 commands a €5,000 entry fee and will be limited to 120 entrants. Expressions of interest are open now and entries will be accepted from next month.

Ballycotton Big Fish: Four days of competitive shark fishing.

The entry fee includes the hire of charter boats, with teams from a minimum of two and up to six people allowed.

They will fish for four species of shark, including mako, thresher, and blue shark, and will release all specimens caught.

There will also be a strict protocol in place governing the handling of all specimens caught.

The event is the brainchild of Ballycotton-born millionaire businessman, Pearse Flynn, who is investing some of his own personal fortune to help realise the village’s tourism potential.

Mr Flynn, who made his fortune in telecoms and tech, owns and heads up British debt solution company Creditfix.

READ MORE: Council asks murder victim’s family to remove memorial

He has built a luxury cliff-top mansion overlooking the village’s landmark lighthouse and plans to invest up to €3m of his own cash in various projects in the village, including two restaurants, a craft shop, gallery, and community arts venue, and a children’s playground.

A keen fisherman, he came across ‘big shark’ fishing competitions off California and Mexico, some with prize funds of up to €3m, and felt something similar could be replicated here.

In the early 1900s, the waters off East Cork were a favoured fishing ground for members of London high- society but that tradition waned.

Archive video: Basking Sharks in Ballycotton


