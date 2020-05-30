News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€250k Lotto Plus 2 draw won

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 09:15 PM

Tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m was not won but there was a winner in the Lotto Plus 2 draw - netting the lucky player €250,000.

There were no big winners in the main draw but 32 players matched five numbers to earn over €1,000 each.

Elsewhere, the €1m Lotto Plus 1 draw was not won.

The numbers in the main draw were 3, 13, 23, 29, 33, 38 and the bonus number was 15.

The numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 8, 25, 29, 34, 41, 42 and the bonus number was 28

The jackpot was won earlier this month as a ticket bought in Lisseycasey, Co Clare earned the lucky winner over €4m

TOPIC: Lotto

