250,000 people could be called back for NCT if test centre issues not resolved

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 04:51 PM

It could take weeks until the extent of the issues with the NCT is fully known, according to the head of the National Car Testing Service (NCTS).

If the situation isn't resolved soon, "a quarter of a million people" could be called back to test centres, AA Ireland has warned.

NCTS suspended a portion of the test to allow for quality checks to be carried out on scissor lifts at its 47 test centres.

It follows similar moves in Northern Ireland, where MOT testing was suspended after inspections of testing lifts found that 48 of 55 had cracks.

Condition surveys are now set to be undertaken at all 47 NCT test centres. These will take two to three weeks to complete, according to Grant Henderson, general manager of the NCT.

However, there has been no indication of how long any potential repairs could take.

The affected lifts were due to be replaced in June. NCTS is in discussions with manufacturers to bring this process forward.

The situation leaves motorists faced with the frustrating prospect of completing their NCTs in two parts.

They have been told to turn up to scheduled tests and to continue to book tests as normal. They will complete all testing bar the underbody elements of the tests, as these require the use of scissor lifts.

All other elements of the test including lights, emissions, upper body exterior, vehicle interior, brakes, suspension and wheel alignment will be tested as normal.

There will be no additional fees as part of this process.

Motorists will then return for a second test once the lifts are back in use.

People will be issued with a vehicle report for the part of the test which has been completed and, once the second part is done, they will receive a certificate.

AA Ireland has estimated that if testing is delayed for several months, it could involve "about a quarter of a million people being called back to the centre".

Mr Henderson had advice for customers who might be stopped by gardaí in the meantime: "I would recommend you show them the report that has been conducted at the NCT centre and also provide proof that you had your vehicle prepared in advance of the NCT, and show them the certificate that you have at the moment."

Mr Henderson said the NCT service is liaising with gardaí through the Road Safety Authority and has made them aware of the situation.

Insurance should not be affected by the issue, Insurance Ireland has confirmed.

Director of Government Affairs at Insurance Ireland, Declan Jackson, said that insurers cannot hold people responsible for not having an NCT through no fault of their own.

He said the enforcement of having a vaild NCT is not an issue for insurers, it is an issue for gardaí.

    NCT Q&A

  • - If my car is scheduled for an NCT, what should I do?

  • NCTS is advising customers to continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal. A cert to confirm the partial test will be issued. Customers are advised to hold on to this until the second test can be completed.

  • - So what can they test?

  • The tests will be completed as normal, with the omission of the underbody inspection.

  • - Does that mean I have to go back?

  • Yes. Customers will have to return to complete the underbody section of the test.

  • - How long do I have to wait for a second test?

  • That isn't clear. Assessing the issues with the lifts will take 2-3 weeks but there is no indication how long potential repairs could take.

  • - What will it cost me?

  • Motorists will not incur any additional costs for the two-stage testing.

  • - Should I be worried if I completed my test recently?

  • No; the lift is not a measuring device. The integrity of historic tests is not a concern.

  • - Ok, but if I get stopped by a garda, am I covered?

  • The RSA is liaising with gardaí. All vehicle owners are reminded that the roadworthiness of their vehicle is their responsibility and not just the responsibility of the NCT.

  • - What about my insurance?

  • It should not be affected: Insurance Ireland says that insurers cannot hold people responsible for not having an NCT through no fault of their own.

