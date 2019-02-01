€25,000 worth of cigarettes, alcohol and meat products seized at Dublin Port this week

Over 12,000 cigarettes and over 2,200 litres of alcohol have been discovered at Dublin Port in three separate operations this week.

The seizures were worth almost €25,000 with the goods originating in Romania, Poland, Lithuania and France.

On Tuesday, 960 litres of alcohol and 11,640 cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Kent’ and ‘Pall Mall’, with a retail value of €19,100 which represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of €11,460.

In addition to the alcohol and cigarettes, officers from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine seized 3.7 tonnes of various meat products as they did not comply with EU food safety rules with potential impact on public and animal health.

The smuggled alcohol, cigarettes and meat were discovered when officers searched a foreign-registered truck that had arrived in Dublin from Holyhead, having begun its journey in Romania.

Separately, in routine operations over the course of Monday and Tuesday in Dublin Port, Revenue officers seized 1,235 litres of beer, 14 litres of spirits, 80 litres of wine and 600 smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Chesterfield’ and ‘Winston’, with a retail value of €5,700 and a potential loss to the Exchequer of €3,000.

The goods were discovered when officers conducted examinations of six vehicles that had arrived in Dublin Port from Poland, Lithuania and France.