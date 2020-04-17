250 cannabis plants seized following discovery of Killarney grow house

Gardaí have seized over 250 suspected cannabis plants after discovering a grow house in Killarney, Co Kerry yesterday.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house and its land outside of Killarney town shortly after 10.30am yesterday morning.

During the search, 250 suspected cannabis plants at the early stage of growth were found.

If grown to maturity and sold the plants would have a potential street value of €206,000.

Gardaí also seized €100 in cannabis herb, €2,500 in cash and a weighing scales.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.