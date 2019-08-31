News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

25-year-old man shot in leg in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

25-year-old man shot in leg in paramilitary-style attack in Derry
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 10:54 AM

Detectives in Derry are investigating a report of a paramilitary-style attack in the city last night where a man in his 20s was shot.

Three masked men entered a house in Mimosa Court shortly before 11pm.

One of the men was armed with a hammer while a second, armed with a handgun, shot the 25-year-old victim in the leg.

The gunman attempted to fire a number of subsequent shots but it was reported the gun jammed and the suspects fled.

A woman who was in the house at the time was unharmed.

It is the third paramilitary-style attack in the city within 48 hours, however police say they do not believe the three are linked.

READ MORE

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €42k worth of cannabis

More on this topic

Police investigate following arson attack in BangorPolice investigate following arson attack in Bangor

Police seek help to identify woman found dead in Co AntrimPolice seek help to identify woman found dead in Co Antrim

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

PSNI in Belfast at scene of security alert after suspicious object discoveredPSNI in Belfast at scene of security alert after suspicious object discovered

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The Oscar-winning actor on his legacy, his philosophy of acting — and his search for the Holy Grail. By David Marchese.Nicolas unCaged: Acting, legacy and his search for the Holy Grail

Forty years after Alien was released, Suzanne Harrington pays tribute to Lieutenant Ellen Ripley — one of the greatest female protagonists in cinema history.Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »