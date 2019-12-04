News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

25 witnesses to be called in case of Bloody Sunday accused Soldier F

25 witnesses to be called in case of Bloody Sunday accused Soldier F
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 11:04 AM

Twenty-five witnesses are to be called in the prosecution of a former British serviceman accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday.

The case of Soldier F, who also faces five attempted murder charges in relation to the shootings in Derry on January 30 1972, was heard before a district judge in Derry Magistrates’ Court.

The veteran was not present for the short hearing today.

The ex-paratrooper’s barrister Mark Mulholland QC is to challenge any decision to send his client for trial.

The case was adjourned until January 17.

READ MORE

Grenade attack on PSNI car was ‘attempt to kill officers’

More on this topic

'Sundae Bloody Sundae': McDonalds slogan not intended as 'insensitive reference to any historical event''Sundae Bloody Sundae': McDonalds slogan not intended as 'insensitive reference to any historical event'

Protesters gather in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsProtesters gather in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths

Bloody Sunday families tell of relief as Soldier F case reaches courtBloody Sunday families tell of relief as Soldier F case reaches court

Soldier F will not attend first day of Bloody Sunday court caseSoldier F will not attend first day of Bloody Sunday court case


Bloody SundaySoldier FTOPIC: Bloody Sunday

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »