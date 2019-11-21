News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

25 deer culled in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

25 deer culled in Dublin’s Phoenix Park
By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Twenty-five deer were culled at Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Thursday, the Office of Public Works (OPW) said.

Fallow deer have no natural predators in Ireland and it is necessary to control numbers, the Government department said.

Campaigners said officials were trying to make money through the sale of meat and added contraceptives should be used instead.

The Alliance for Animal Rights said: “People have not the empathy but surely we should be promoting peace and not this slaughter?

“Most normal people care about animals if they see them suffering – all this is going on with our taxes.”

Deer in Dublin’s Phoenix park (Brian Lawless/PA)
Deer in Dublin’s Phoenix park (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Phoenix Park was established as a Royal Deer Park in 1662.

The OPW said: “Fallow deer have been in the park ever since and have been sustainably managed over the centuries.

“The OPW takes deer welfare very seriously.”

It said if animals were not removed, food would become scarce and more animals would ultimately suffer.

“Without population control there would be other welfare issues such as low body fat, malnutrition and high incidence of death from exposure to cold in winter.

“Attempting to maintain too many deer within a restricted park area would soon lead to a build-up of parasites and other pathogens causing disease in the deer.

“Public safety would also be a serious concern if the population is not maintained at the current numbers.”

The OPW does not administer contraceptives through feed or injections and there are no contraceptives licensed for use in free-living deer in Ireland.

Campaigners said there were examples of contraceptives used in the Rocky Mountains in the US which could last for several years.

The cull was carried out under licence from the National Parks and Wildlife Services, (NPWS) and in conjunction with the School of Biology and Environmental Science, UCD, and overseen by a vet.

The OPW added: “We regularly monitor the worldwide development of technology to limit deer populations and will continue to keep our policies for the management of deer under review.”

More on this topic

Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

Naya’s ‘death’ leaves August a lone wolfNaya’s ‘death’ leaves August a lone wolf

Hedges vital for wildlifeHedges vital for wildlife

Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumnWinter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn


Phoenix ParkTOPIC: Wildlife

More in this Section

Limerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting timesLimerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting times

Six women and five men to face charges relating to more than 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglectSix women and five men to face charges relating to more than 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglect

Government accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies fundingGovernment accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies funding

Micheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next yearMicheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next year


Lifestyle

Nip those winter ailments in the bud with the help of garden bounty. Fiann Ó Nualláin shows you how.Have a berry merry Christmas with the help of garden bounty

Dig a planting hole around three times the size of its pot and around the same depth, loosening the soil around the hole.Your quick guide to planting trees

The early morning routine is always the same. I get up, have a quick breakfast before helping my brother, who I live with, get his kids ready for school.Working Life with Dr Muslim Moula Buksh

You might be your parents’ favourite, but that doesn’t mean they actually have any baby pictures of you.9 things all youngest children know to be true

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »