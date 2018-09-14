Home»Breaking News»ireland

€24m investment for STEM facility at DCU

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 01:09 PM

The Government is to invest €24 million towards a science, technology, engineering and mathematics facility at Dublin City University.

The development is part of a €50 million project that will support the growing demand for STEM graduates at DCU's Glasnevin campus.

The facility is expected to welcome its first students by 2021.

Declan Rafferty from DCU says this will be a great addition to educational opportunities in Ireland.

"We warmly welcome the government announcement today for support for the €50 million digi-tech building on the DCU campus," said Mr Rafferty.

"This project is €24 million of government funding with €26 million of university funds provided to the European Investment Bank.

"It is essential in our view, it will provide an extra 3,000 additional student spaces in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics which are key areas in the economy which are in high demand."

Digital Desk


