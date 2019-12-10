241 fines issued to Cork motorists who parked in cycle lanes this year

Just 241 fines have been issued to motorists in Cork city who have parked their cars in cycle lanes this year.

It represents just 0.687% of all tickets issued in the city between January 1, 2019, and October 31, 2019.

A further 1,175 tickets were issued to motorists who parked on footpaths, grass margins or median strips.

The data was given to Green Party councillor Lorna Bogue, who has criticised the "conservative" approach to enforcing traffic laws in the city.

She said that she is frequently contacted by frustrated cyclists and pedestrians, who are forced onto busy roads due to motorists having parked cars on footpaths or in cycle lanes.

"It is particularly a problem for people with buggies or wheelchair users, who are forced off footpaths by inconsiderate motorists parked illegally," she said.

Some 35,056 tickets issued were issued in the ten-month period.

Among the offences punished were:

Unlawful parking of a vehicle in a loading bay: 3,185 (9.09%)

Unlawful parking in a bus lane: 33 (0.094%)

Parking in a disabled parking bay without displaying a valid permit: 288 (0.822%)

Parking on double yellow lines: 1,577 (4.498%)

Failing to display a current vehicle licence disc: 4,310 (12.294%)

Failing to display a valid disc or pay by park-by-phone: 18,156 (51.791%).

Previous figures obtained by Cllr Bogue identified the South Mall as the area with the most tickets handed out (7.13% or 2,499 tickets), with St Patrick Street (3.47%), Wellington Road (3.4%), Morrison's Quay (3.07%) and Cornmarket Street (2.38%) also identified.

Cllr Bogue said traffic enforcement in Cork is more focused on revenue generation than improving the environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

"I am tired of the excuses: this needs to be enforced," she said.

This is really inconsiderate and, of course, it is dangerous and illegal

She criticised her fellow councillors for adopting what she termed "a conservative approach" to resolving these type of issues.

"Anything that could be perceived as being unpopular is dismissed," she said.

"These might be deeply held views but they are not backed up by facts. We have seen in many European cities examples of pedestrian and cycle priority which has led to increased footfall and revenue for businesses."