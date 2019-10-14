News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford

The seized goods in Wexford.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 11:21 AM

Revenue officers in Wexfrod have seized more than 24,000 cigarettes following a search.

With assistance from Revenue detector dog Gus, officers carried out a search, under warrant, of a premises in Enniscorthy.

The cigarettes branded ‘Blue River’, ‘Excellence’ and ‘Email’ had a retail value of approximately €16,400 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €12,900.

Revenue detector dog Gus
A man in his 50s has been questioned in relation to the seizure.

In a separate operation, Revenue officers also seized 19.6kg of roll-your-own tobacco in Tipperary.

Two premises in Nenagh were searched under warrant.

The seized goods in Tipperary.
The seized tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf’ had a retail value of approximately €11,500 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €9,600.

A man in his early 20s and a woman in her late 40s have been interviewed in relation to the seizure.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecutions in both seizures.

TOPIC: Revenue Commissioners

