2,400 people from more than 90 countries to become Irish citizens

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 11:51 AM

2,400 people from more than 90 countries will be conferred with Irish Citizenship in Kerry today.

Three separate ceremonies will be held in Killarney to mark the occasion.

Retired High Court Judge Bryan McMahon and Retired District Court Judge Paddy McMahon will be the presiding officers.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will also be in attendance.

Addressing the new citizens, Mr Flanagan will tell them that today "you will take an oath of fidelity to our nation and loyalty to our State.

"You will do so in the knowledge that this relatively young State – still less than a century since our independence was gained – is a place of culture where traditions are cherished and history is ever-present.

"And be sure, too, that this State is a place of diversity and openness."

Referendum Commission Chairperson, Ms Justice Tara Burns, said it was a "wonderful" thing.

"Becoming a citizen of Ireland is a wonderful thing but it also casts a civic duty on all of us to be involved and take part in our society."

