240 hours of community service for festival goer who repeatedly punched garda

- with reporting from Brion Hoban

A festival-goer who punched a garda repeatedly and tried to bite him after he was caught with drugs has received 240 hours of community service.

Jason Hodgkins (31) was at the Beatyard music festival in Dun Laoghaire on August 4, 2018, when he was spotted giving a tablet to a fellow festival-goer.

When confronted by Garda Desmond Molloy, Hodgkins initially complied with being taken outside the festival to be searched.

However, he became “fidgety” as he was being led out of the festival and started arguing with Gda Molloy to let go of him. A scuffle ensued, which led to Hodgkins getting on top of the guard, punching him six times to the head and attempting to bite his head.

Hodgkin was eventually subdued after another garda pepper sprayed him - also reaching Gda Molloy in the process.

Hodgkins, with an address in Montrose Close, Artane, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Corurt to one count of assault causing harm to Gda Molloy. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing small amounts of drugs, including cannabis and a '2CB' tablet.

Passing sentence today, Judge Melanie Greally said that this “massive over-reaction” on the accused's part seems to have been “an aberration and out of character”.

Judge Greally said that in view of Hodgkins having no previous convictions, his being employed and his not coming to any further negative attention since the offence, she sought a report into his suitability for community service.

She imposed an order to serve 240 hours of community service within a 12 month period in lieu of an 18 month sentence of imprisonment.

Judge Greally also imposed sentences of two months imprisonment for the drugs offences, each of which she suspended in full.

At a previous sentencing hearing, Hodgkins had €1500 in court as a token of his remorse. Gda Molloy had indicated that this should go to Down Syndrome Ireland.

The court heard that the money has since been passed along to Down Syndrome Ireland.