24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm

24 people have been arrested in Kilkenny in connection with recent crimes in the county.

As part of Operation Storm, 16 were arrested in connection with recent crimes around the area of Thomastown while eight of those were on foot of outstanding bench warrants.

It is expected that charges will be brought against 16 of those arrested. The remainder have already been released without charge.

90 gardaí were involved in the operation drawn from the local division and were also assisted by Templemore garda trainees.

There was backup from the national units of the air support, mounted officers and the garda dog unit.

Meanwhile, €50,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of a garda raid in Freshford.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €40,000 was found in a planned searched of a house in the area.

Gardaí also found cocaine worth an estimated €8,000 in the house.

Garda crime prevention officer Peter McConnon said the raid was as a result of information discovered during Operation Storm.