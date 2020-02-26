News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm

24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm
By Sarah Slater
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 11:46 AM

24 people have been arrested in Kilkenny in connection with recent crimes in the county.

As part of Operation Storm, 16 were arrested in connection with recent crimes around the area of Thomastown while eight of those were on foot of outstanding bench warrants.

It is expected that charges will be brought against 16 of those arrested. The remainder have already been released without charge.

90 gardaí were involved in the operation drawn from the local division and were also assisted by Templemore garda trainees.

There was backup from the national units of the air support, mounted officers and the garda dog unit.

Meanwhile, €50,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of a garda raid in Freshford.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €40,000 was found in a planned searched of a house in the area.

Gardaí also found cocaine worth an estimated €8,000 in the house.

Garda crime prevention officer Peter McConnon said the raid was as a result of information discovered during Operation Storm.

READ MORE

Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

More on this topic

Gardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' moneyGardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' money

Police appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in AntrimPolice appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in Antrim

Investigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social mediaInvestigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social media

Woman arrested in connection with allegations of making threats to injured party in trialWoman arrested in connection with allegations of making threats to injured party in trial


KilkennyGardaDrugsTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Operation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underwayOperation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underway

Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and WaterfordGardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

CHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rodCHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rod

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clashIreland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clash


Lifestyle

The latest album reviewsReviews: Gil Scott-Heron, Moses Boyd

Exercise helps get the creative juices flowing as well as giving me the headspace to figure out whatever design conundrum may have arisen, interior designer Emma Kelly tells Aileen LeeDesign/Life: Meet interior designer Emma Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »