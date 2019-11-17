News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 08:42 PM

Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man following a robbery at a service station in Cork city.

The man was armed with "what has been described as a machete" according to Gardaí, as he entered a service station on the Blackrock Road.

He threatened staff and left on foot with a sum of money, carrying the tray from one of the service station tills with him.

The man was arrested near the scene shortly after the robbery, which took place shortly after 5.30pm.

A sum of cash was recovered in the operation by Gardaí and armed detectives who responded from Anglesea Street and Blackrock Garda stations.

The suspect is being held at Bridewell Garda station.

There are no reported injuries during the incident.

More to follow

