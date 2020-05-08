23 residents die from Covid-19 in Co Louth nursing home

A Co Louth nursing home says an outbreak of Covid-19 is under control after 23 of its residents died.

The deaths took place in Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk since April 1.

The home was brought under the control of a HSE hospital group last month to help it fight the outbreak.

Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk says the death toll is slightly lower than reported by a TD.

Sinn Féin's Ruairí Ó Murchú said in the Dáil yesterday that 26 residents of Dealgan House Nursing Home had died while in a statement, the owners say there have been 23 deaths related to Covid-19 since April 1.

It is believed the deaths are among the highest number at a single care facility.

A total of 761 nursing home deaths have been linked to Covid-19 in Ireland since the outbreak began, accounting for 54.2% of the overall death toll.

Dealgan House Nursing Home extended sympathies to the families of all the residents who have died.

It also said it is winding down the external support its received as its own staff begins to return to work.