News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Friday, October 04, 2019 - 01:57 PM

A total of 23 pregnant women have been in custody in the country’s two female prisons so far this year, new figures have revealed.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has confirmed that 19 pregnant women have been cared for in the Dóchas Centre in Dublin – the female prison located within the Mountjoy Prison campus – and four pregnant women in Limerick Prison.

It is the first time the Irish Prison Service has released figures about the number of pregnant women in custody as it previously believed that the publication of such data would have breached patient confidentiality.

However, Mr Flanagan said the IPS was now satisfied that the disclosure of such information would not breach data protection or patient confidentiality rules.

Figures show that 21 pregnant women were also in custody in both 2017 and 2018 across the two prisons. In reply to a parliamentary question from Independent TD, Tommy Broughan, Mr Flanagan also revealed that ten women had given birth since 2016 while in custody.

Mr Flanagan stressed that expectant mothers were always facilitated to have their children born in hospital. He said:

No babies have been born within the confines of a prison

Mr Flanagan said he was advised by IPS officials that the level of maternity care provided to women in custody was “comparable to that available to women in the community”.

The minister said it was provided on a shared care arrangement between the maternity hospital to which the patient was referred and the healthcare team in either the Dóchas Centre or Limerick Prison.

He confirmed that the Dóchas Centre has a mother and baby unit to where all expectant mothers from both female prisons were transferred during their last trimester.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19

The minister said all women stayed in the unit as long as their baby remained with them.

Prison rules allow for a child to remain in the care of their mother in prison until they are 12 months old.

Mr Flanagan said there were currently no babies living within the unit.

The HSE has responsibility for the provision of ante-natal education services with the number of classes decided between the HSE and maternity hospital.

The latest figures show 160 female prisoners were in custody in July - 124 in the Dóchas Centre and 36 in Limerick Prison.

More on this topic

Probe into how prison governor appointedProbe into how prison governor appointed

Michael Clifford: Unlocking the key to Ethel Gavin's jail moveMichael Clifford: Unlocking the key to Ethel Gavin's jail move

Rise in drugs and weapons in prisonsRise in drugs and weapons in prisons

Close to half of prisoners re-offended within three years of releaseClose to half of prisoners re-offended within three years of release


TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Human rights group 'challenging authoritarian and unjust governments'Human rights group 'challenging authoritarian and unjust governments'

Jail after man tried to take own life in front of ex and her friendJail after man tried to take own life in front of ex and her friend

Griffin: Tourism needs budget boost to counter Brexit threatGriffin: Tourism needs budget boost to counter Brexit threat

Greens urge decade of green policies ahead of possible kingmaker roleGreens urge decade of green policies ahead of possible kingmaker role


Lifestyle

More children are eating their veg – but how can fussy eaters be converted? Lisa Salmon talks to an expert to find out.9 ways to get picky children to eat more vegetables

Psychologist and expert Erik Bohjort outlines the best ways for parents to simply explain financial matters to young children.Ask an expert: How do I teach my child the value of money?

Katie Wright asks skin specialists for their advice on how to tackle common concerns.6 ways to keep your neck looking youthful, according to experts

What you eat and drink before or after exercise can make all the difference to your ability to drop unwanted pounds, says Peta Bee.Weight to go: How to reap the benefits to your exercise regimen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »