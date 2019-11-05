News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October

File image of Dublin Port
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 11:11 AM

More than 265,000 litres of alcohol was seized in Dublin Port during the month of October.

The seized alcohol was worth more than €1.4m.

Revenue officers seized over 36,720 litres of wine and 229,449 litres of beer during a series of operations.

The alcohol was discovered following the examination of eleven unaccompanied trailers that arrived separately into Dublin Port from the UK and Belgium.

Revenue said the seizures are part of on-going operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

