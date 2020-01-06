News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 04:42 PM

Two women have picked up a combined €324,421 in EuroMillions and Millionaire Raffle prizes today.

First through the doors of National Lottery HQ today was a Dublin woman who claimed a €224,421 EuroMillions prize which she won in last Friday’s draw.

The Dubliner matched five numbers and one lucky star, narrowly missing out on the €64,992,459 EuroMillions jackpot on offer.

She bought her Quick Pick ticket through the National Lottery App and dismissed any notions of regret at missing out on the jackpot.

She said: “What a way to start the year. Instead of facing into a dreary January when you’re constantly checking your bank balance, I can relax knowing that I have over two hundred thousand in the bank.

"I got an email shortly after the draw and I nearly hit the floor when I saw how much I had won.

Amazingly, when I told my family, one of them actually said, ‘aw – and you were so close to the €65 million.’ I’m not one bit envious of being so close to the jackpot because I know how lucky I am and I know how much good I can do with this money.

She revealed that she wants "to do incredible things with it", such as giving to good causes.

She said: "After I have paid off a couple of my own bills, I have plans to donate a good amount of it to a charity which is very close to my heart.

"There is no greater feeling in the world than making a real difference to people’s lives and I know that this money will go a long way to helping so many.”

Afterwards, a Kerry woman was joined in the National Lottery winners’ room by her entire family as she collected a €100,000 prize which she won on the Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw.

She told how her mother and father gifted their entire family Christmas Millionaire Raffle tickets and she was fortunate that she found the winning ticket worth €100,000 in her stocking on Christmas morning.

The €100,000 winning Millionaire Raffle ticket was sold at the Gala store in Fenit in Co. Kerry.

READ MORE

Dublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh Markets

She said: “It’s definitely the best Christmas present I’ve ever got. My mam and dad bought everybody in the family a Millionaire Raffle ticket for Christmas so when word got out that the local shop in Fenit sold the winning ticket, there was a frantic search to see if one of us had the lucky ticket.

"One by one, the texts came through from my brothers and sisters to say that they weren’t the winners.

I was the last to check my ticket and when I sent the text through to tell them the good news, they flat out refused to believe me.

"They all had to come up with me to Lotto HQ to see me picking up the cheque with their own eyes.

“This prize is absolutely huge to me. For the most part, I’m going to be sensible and take a big chunk off my mortgage but I’m also going to make sure that I enjoy it a little bit and plans are already underway to celebrate the win with a new car and a sun holiday in the next couple of weeks,” she added.

READ MORE

Research by two Cork students suggests teens may lose their emotional intelligence as they get older

More on this topic

Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'

Dublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prizeDublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prize

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

'We danced around the kitchen' - Cork family to pay off mortgage after €500k EuroMillions win'We danced around the kitchen' - Cork family to pay off mortgage after €500k EuroMillions win


LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Cyclists in Cork urge City Hall to consider increasing cost of on-street parkingCyclists in Cork urge City Hall to consider increasing cost of on-street parking

Jonathan O'Brien's retirement from politics a dilemma for his partyJonathan O'Brien's retirement from politics a dilemma for his party

Road Safety chief to leave job in MarchRoad Safety chief to leave job in March

Govt 'stands over its decision' to commemorate members of the RIC - VaradkarGovt 'stands over its decision' to commemorate members of the RIC - Varadkar


Lifestyle

While we saw big gowns and experimental ensembles at the 2019 ceremony, it hasn’t always been that way.The most major Golden Globes outfits from the past 5 years

From Jennifer Lopez to Saoirse Ronan, all the stars were out in force for the first big event of the year.Old Hollywood glamour ruled a sparkly Golden Globes red carpet

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »