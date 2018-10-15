Home»Breaking News»ireland

221 Plus aims to break isolation experienced by those affected by cervical check scandal

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 07:52 AM

A new support group aims to break the silence and isolation experienced by those affected by the cervical check scandal.

Yesterday, campaigners Vicky Phelan, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh launched 221 Plus, with the support of a number of charities.

The group's name represents the 221 women who had their smear tests incorrectly read as well as those who are not yet known.

Campaigners Vicky Phelan, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh at the launch of 221+ Cervical Check Patient Support Group. Picture: PA

It will provide information, advice and support to patients directly affected by the controversy and their families.

Lorraine Walsh, one of the women and a member of the group's steering committee, says the support network gives her strength.

"Where would I be now if this hadn't happened? To be honest, it has shaken me to my very core," said Ms Walsh.

The only thing I can say is I have found great comfort from other people who have been in the same situation.

The group is funded by the Department of Health but will operate independently of the HSE.

READ MORE: ‘Bang out of order’: Leo Varadkar demands apology over Frances Fitzgerald resignation

Stephen Teap's wife Irene had cervical cancer which was missed by two smear tests.

He says another one of the goals is to have the recommendations of the Scally Report into the scandal implemented.

"That [the Scally Report] along with the HPV screening next year is something that is very important as well," said Mr Teap.

"No one needs to be in my situation where I buried my wife and now I have to raise two children on my own."

221 Plus meets again next month and in the meantime says people who have been affected by CervicalCheck can reach out to its website.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CervicalCheck

Related Articles

Support group launched to help victims of CervicalCheck scandal

Stephen Teap named man of the year for ‘trailblazing’ work

HSE legally 'shredded' files relating to CervicalCheck cancer labs

Change in data legislation needed to establish number affected by CervicalCheck controversy

More in this Section

No decision on memorial to abused, ten years on

Footfall up but rumblings again about Cork city car ban

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 22, missing from Mayo

Supt David Taylor applies for retirement following suspension


Breaking Stories

Online Lives: Megan Kessie - 'Writing my blog became an escape'

Appliance of Science Are all raindrops the same size and shape?

Dernish in touch with the past

May we get sense and keep this world degree by degree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »