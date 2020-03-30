22 clusters of coronavirus in nursing homes nationwide

There are now 22 cluster cases of the coronavirus in nursing homes nationwide.

The Health Minister is meeting with Nursing Homes Ireland this afternoon to discuss the number of cases among the elderly.

There are now 2,615 cases of the coronavirus here with 20% of the case affecting the over 65s.

The most recent figures show 22 clusters of the infection are in nursing homes.

20 are in the east of the country and 2 in the north-east.

Age Action says the group nature of nursing homes –like shared eating areas – means those living there are at a big risk.

Nursing Homes Ireland, meanwhile, says they need more funding and better personal protective equipment.

CEO Tadhg Daly says staffing is also a major concern.

“We need to ensure that the staff in the sector are supported obviously,” said Mr Daly.

“And that there is appropriate testing and very quick turn around time in terms of the results of those tests so the staff that don’t have Covid can get back to work as quickly as possible.”

Outside of nursing homes those over the age of 70 are being reminded to cocoon and not leave their homes for their own protection.

Cocooning is a measure to protect those who are most at risk if they contract the virus which was introduced by Leo Varadkar last Friday.

Officials say the coronavirus hits any age but doctors say you are more likely to get sick from it if you’re over the age of 70.

Since the new restrictions have been put in place GAA clubs across the country and retailers have come together under a new initiative to support the elderly.

Local task forces are working to get food and essential supplies to those who need them most.

The advice for elderly is to stay indoors, while people are being asked to only visit those who are cocooning if they are providing essential care.