€21m funding awarded to over 220 communities under renewal scheme

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 02:18 PM

Over 220 communities are receiving news today of funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€21 million is being allocated this year.

The fund supports projects like job creation hubs and public space improvement schemes.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, says the grants may not be big - but they make a real difference.

"The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted to be able to allocate a further €21.2 million for projects in 224 towns and villages right across rural Ireland," said Minister Ring.

"Almost €53 million has been approved for more than 670 projects across the country under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016."

The Minister added: “The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the new €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which was launched this year as part of project Ireland 2040.

"This new Fund will provide an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages in the coming years.”

