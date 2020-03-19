There are 21 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The INMO released the figures as part of their Trolley Watch.

This compares to 518 patients at the same time last month.

The sharp drop is being put down to the coronavirus and the rising number of people social-distancing.

All 21 are waiting in the emergency department.

There are four patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, there are three patients waiting on trolleys at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Last week, the HSE highlighted the drop in trolley numbers since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“The trolley count is lower than we have ever seen in quite some time. Our hospital attendances and admissions are way down this week,” said Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer at the HSE

INMO figures show 467 were waiting for beds three weeks ago when the coronavirus outbreak began here.