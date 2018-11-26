€20m rejuvenation plan to transform Balbriggan into 'thriving seaside town'

Balbriggan in Dublin is set for a €20m rejuvenation plan.

The project will include a re-imagined harbour and marina which will link up with a new greenway.

Balbriggan is the youngest town in Ireland, with an average age of 30, and has seen rapid population and housing growth without a rise in amenities.

A sketch of the plans for Balbriggan's Quay St Plaza.

A new community group was set up earlier this year to prepare the plans and now they are looking for input from locals.

A sketch of the plans for Balbriggan's Harbour.

It says Balbriggan has the chance to develop into a thriving seaside town.

The transformation is already underway with free town centre wi-fi, a new skate park and heritage trail due to be unveiled soon.

Every resident is being asked to get involved and have their say through the simple online survey which can be found on Balbriggan.ie.

- Digital Desk