€207,000 in fines for 16 drivers accused of not paying M50 tolls

Sixteen motorists accused of not paying M50 tolls were hit with fines totalling €207,000 today after they failed to turn up to court.

Penalties, ranging from €100 to €30,000, were imposed by Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court.

Cases against 17 motorists went ahead in their absence.

One woman, who claimed her ex-boyfriend had been responsible for the unpaid tolls using her car, turned up to plead guilty and got the lowest fine. A commercial van owner given the heaviest penalty had been sent more than 5,000 letters demanding payment before the case came to court.

Most cases involved five sample counts and in all of them there was photo evidence of how many times the defendants’ vehicles had been detected using the motorway without paying the charge.

The court heard the prosecution's evidence showed the passage of the vehicles, mostly private cars, on the barrier-free motorway on dates in 2018, as well as in January and February this year.

Proof of vehicle ownership at the time was also furnished to the court.

Prosecuting counsel Thomas Rice BL (instructed by Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors) said a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) official had certificates of ownership as well as images of the vehicles passing the toll gantry on the M50.

Registered vehicle owners were given six months to pay the fines as well up to €750 in prosecution costs.

Fines of up to €5,000 per charge as well as a sentence of up to six months can be imposed.

The court has heard the motorway authority only selected habitual non-payers to face criminal proceedings but no one has been jailed so far.

Some 24 motorists were on the court list today. Seven had cases adjourned to allow TII engage further with them.

They came from around Dublin as well as Co Meath, Co Longford and Co Offaly.

'920 journeys; eight payments; 5,500 letters'

Glen Purtell with an address at Woodvale Drive, Clonsilla, D.15, was the registered owner of two commercial vans and was prosecuted on eight counts.

The court was told one of his vans had a history of 934 trips on the M50, and no payments. The second van, which incurred a higher toll, had done 920 journeys on the motorway and there had been eight payments, the court was told.

He was fined €30,000 in his absence, after Judge Halpin noted evidence that he had been sent about 5,500 letters, which cost TII about €10,000 in postal fees.

Caterer, Flavia Larisa Onisa, from Romania but with living Lohunda Downs, D15, was the only defendant, who turned up to plead guilty.

The court heard her car had been detected using the M50 and passing the toll gantry on 440 occasions. She was sent 1320 letters but there were no payments.

Her solicitor Evan Moore said his client’s ex-boyfriend had been using the car and she had passed the letters on to him.

They have since broken up and he had left the country leaving her to face the court proceedings. She was fined €100.

The rest were dealt with in their absence.

Shane Barry with an address at Ellensborough Court, Tallaght, Dublin was fined €6,000 and ordered to pay €150 in costs.

Judge Halpin heard that he was prosecuted after his car used the motorway three times in June 2018 but the tolls were not paid.

The court heard he had a passage history of 466 trips on the M50 and had paid 35 times. TII had also sent him 1,398 reminder letters.

Car owner Emma O’Neill, from Kilcronan Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin was prosecuted on two counts.

However, the court heard evidence that her car had a history of 193 trips with no payments and she had been sent 570 letters. She was fined €3,000 and must pay €150 in costs.

Motorist David Evans with an address at Harelawn Avenue, Clondalkin, was fined €15,000. Judge Halpin heard he was prosecuted over journeys by his car. The court was told that his car had a history of 206 passages and two payments.

Some 618 letters were sent to him about the unpaid charges but the TII received no contact.

Commercial van owner, James Collins, with an address at Avila Park, Finglas West, was also fined €15,000, by Judge Halpin on five charges of not paying a €4 toll. The court was told he had a history of 183 passages and no payments despite being sent 549 letters.

Joe Doyle, of Meekstown Cottages, Dubber Cross, Finglas, was the owner of another commercial vehicle which was supposed to pay a toll of €5.30.

He was prosecuted on five counts of not paying tolls from journeys in February. He was fined €15,000 after the court heard evidence that his van had 164 previous passages and there were 18 toll payments received, but none so far this year.

He had also been sent 492 letters but TII was not contacted by him.

The court heard that Gerard Byrne, of Cloonmore Avenue, Jobstown, Tallaght, D24, was prosecuted over five unpaid tolls from February this year.

The M50. File image.

His car had a history of 510 passages and no payments, the court was told. Before it came to court, he was sent 1530 letters about the tolls. He was fined €15,000.

Elaine Rowan, of Westway Lawns, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was also fined €15,000 after the court heard that she had been sent 786 unanswered letters.

She was prosecuted over five trips in February but the court was told her car had incurred tolls from 262 trips on the M50, and there were six payments.

A car registered to Robert McCarthy of Roseglen Road, Kilbarrack, had been photographed passing the toll gantry five times in February.

The court heard he had a history of 162 journeys on the M50 and there were no payments despite 486 letters being issued. He was also fined €15,000.

Stephen Murphy, with an address at Kilcarrig Green, Tallaght, was fined €15,000. Judge Halpin was told the defendant’s car had travelled on the M50 some 202 times. There were two toll payments, and 606 reminder letters issued.

Paul Tighe, of MacUilliam Mews, Fortunestown, Tallaght, was also given fines totalling €15,000 over five unpaid tolls from February.

However, the judge noted evidence that his car had used it 136 times and there were just 13 payments. He had also been sent 408 letters.

Judge Halpin was told that Natasa Procopii,with an address at Academy Square, Navan, Co. Meath, had a history of 218 passages and 12 payments. She also fined €15,000 over five sample charges of not paying tolls incurred in February.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Rosemary Hutchinson, of Kishogue Park, Lucan, Co. Dublin.

Judge Halpin was told her car had a history of 178 passages and no payments. She was also prosecuted on five sample counts for using the motorway. She had also been sent 534 letters.

The court heard that in October 2017 she had also been fined €10,000 in her absence for non-payment of M50 tolls. Issuing the warrant, Judge Halpin noted she had not turned up to her previous case either.

The court heard that Michael McInerney, of Croghan Road, Birr, Co. Offaly, had a history of 208 passages motorway by his car. He was sent more than 620 letters but did not pay the tolls. Judge Halpin fined him €15,000.

Richard Kiely, of Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, had been sent 500 letters, the court heard. Judge Halpin was told the man’s car had used the motorway 179 times and there were four payments. He was also fined €15,000.

Helen McDonnell, with an address at Legion Terrace, Longford, Co. Longford, had paid tolls for 18 out of 131 journeys by her car. The court was told she had been sent 393 letters. Judge Halpin fined her €3,000 and ordered her to pay €200 in costs.

The standard M50 toll for an unregistered private car is €3.10 must be paid before 8pm the following day or else there is a €3.00 penalty for missing the deadline.

Motorists have 14 days from the date of issue to pay for the journey and the initial penalty; otherwise a further penalty of €41 is applied.

After a further 56 days there is an additional penalty charge of €103 and if it remains unpaid legal proceedings follow with the possibility of a court fine of up to €5,000 as well as a jail term of six-months, or both, per offence.

Commercial and goods vehicle owners have to pay higher tolls. The registered owner of a vehicle is responsible even if they were not driving the vehicle.