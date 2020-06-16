News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
2020 Bloomsday festival to take Joyce fans on digital odyssey

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Organisers of the 2020 Bloomsday festival are promising to take fans on a digital odyssey for the times we are in.

Bloomsday celebrates James Joyce's most famous novel, Ullysses, which takes place over the course of one day - June 16, 1904.

Usually it is celebrated across the city and the world over the few days running up to June 16.

This year however organisers are taking people on a personal oddyssey across Dublin from their own homes via lectures, readings and interactive online resources.

President Michael D Higgins will mark the day at Áras an Uachtaráin, with what will be the first in a series of cultural performances that will highlight Irish art and creativity. 

The online programme for Bloomsday can be followed on bloomsdayfestival.ie.

