2020 Bloomsday festival to take Joyce fans on digital odyssey

Organisers of the 2020 Bloomsday festival are promising to take fans on a digital odyssey for the times we are in.

Bloomsday celebrates James Joyce's most famous novel, Ullysses, which takes place over the course of one day - June 16, 1904.

Usually it is celebrated across the city and the world over the few days running up to June 16.

This year however organisers are taking people on a personal oddyssey across Dublin from their own homes via lectures, readings and interactive online resources.

President Michael D Higgins will mark the day at Áras an Uachtaráin, with what will be the first in a series of cultural performances that will highlight Irish art and creativity.

The online programme for Bloomsday can be followed on bloomsdayfestival.ie.