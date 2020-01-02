News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

2019 was worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding, nurses union reveals

2019 was worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding, nurses union reveals
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Last year was the worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding, an analysis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reveals.

Severe overcrowding resulted in 118,367 admitted patients waiting for hospital beds — more than 1,300 were children under the age of 16.

The worst months for overcrowding last year were November (12,055), October (11,452), and September (10,641).

University Hospital Limerick was the worst-hit hospital with 13,941 patients waiting for a bed, followed by Cork University Hospital with 11,066 waiting.

The INMO blames overstaffing for a lack of capacity, pointing out that there are 411 fewer inpatient beds than a decade ago, despite a larger, older population.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said overcrowding is now an all-year problem that got gets worse in winter.

“The most frustrating part is that we know how to solve the problem — increase staffing and bed capacity, expand community care, and get going with the Sláintecare reforms,” she said.

“Our members are rightly appalled by the conditions in which they are forced to work and care for patients.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Patients Association found that overcrowding during the first 60 days of the winter season was even worse than in 2018.

In 2018, there were 12 days when more than 500 patients waited on trolleys, but over the same period last year, there were 44 days when the number exceeded 500 — a 366% increase.

IPA chairperson and co-founder, Stephen McMahon, said their analysis showed that 3,818 younger patients got a hospital bed ahead of those aged 75 years and over.

Mr McMahon said the elderly age group represented 52% of all patients “warehoused” on trolleys awaiting a bed on a ward for over nine hours.

“Overcrowing in our EDs is a serious patient safety issue,” he said.

“The high workload is thought to further jeopardise patient safety.

“If equity prevailed, then only 26% would have been warehoused for more than nine hours awaiting a bed on a ward,” he said.

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Time to shed the shackles of ignorance on IVFLetter to the Editor: Time to shed the shackles of ignorance on IVF

Rotunda Hospital staff set up fundraising page to replace vital machineRotunda Hospital staff set up fundraising page to replace vital machine

Patient group: Hospitals charging patients to charge phones is a 'Dickensian cash-grab'Patient group: Hospitals charging patients to charge phones is a 'Dickensian cash-grab'

No extra beds and no extra staff being appointed as part of HSE Winter PlanNo extra beds and no extra staff being appointed as part of HSE Winter Plan


TOPIC: Hospitals

More in this Section

Professional help just a text away with 24/7 crisis lineProfessional help just a text away with 24/7 crisis line

Special Needs Assistant's dismissal over cocaine allegation deemed unfair due to 'alarming deficiencies in the decision to dismiss'Special Needs Assistant's dismissal over cocaine allegation deemed unfair due to 'alarming deficiencies in the decision to dismiss'

Coast Guard airlift injured hiker after fall on mountain in the BurrenCoast Guard airlift injured hiker after fall on mountain in the Burren

Simon Coveney urges all sides in Stormont talks to show generositySimon Coveney urges all sides in Stormont talks to show generosity


Lifestyle

Eoin Ahern is from Cork and has been looking after the entertainment, band bookings and promo at Cyprus Avenue and the Old Oak in the city since 2003.A Question of Taste: Eoin Ahern

As the film awards season heats up with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Esther McCarthy assesses this year’s runners and riders.And the winners of the Golden Globes will be...

There is this idea in Jungian psychology known as the circumambulation, and it refers to the notion of how we move towards reaching full potential.Learning Points: There is no straight road to becoming a hero

Each year I toy with the idea of making New Year resolutions for the next 12 months but I always decide against them. I feel honestly that I won’t keep to them and I just don’t want to disappoint myself.Mum's the Word: Non-resolutions can be just as important at this time of year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »