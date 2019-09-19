2019 Ploughing is the best-attended championships since they began in 1931

The 88th Ploughing Championships have broken all attendance records.

297,000 people attended the event in Fenagh, Co. Carlow over the past three days, including more than 81,000 going through the gates today alone.

That makes it the best-attended Ploughing Championships since they began in 1931.

The final day of the 2019 event saw Micheál Martin in attendance, where he ruled out the Taoiseach's suggestion of a grand coalition with Fine Gael after the next election.

The beef blockades were a hot topic again, with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed saying the voices of beef farmers have been heard "loud and clear".

He also warned that Irish farmers "live or die" by international trade and many other countries would happily take our place if beef supplies are disrupted.

Fresh from his talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Leo Varadkar was also in Carlow today.

He made a beeline for the plots as soon as he arrived where Ned and Ted, who he first met last year, were already waiting.

There was serious stuff to discuss too, as the Taoiseach said a Brexit deal would have to be hammered out in advance of any EU Council meeting as it wouldn't happen "at 5am with 27 Prime Ministers and their teams trying to write up a treaty".

He was responding to comments made by Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne who said Boris Johnson has until the end of the month to set out his Brexit plans to the EU.

While Mr Varadkar said no deadlines have been set by either the Irish government or European Union, he stressed there is now no time to waste on reaching an agreement.

Finally, Ireland's favourite prayer was also revealed at the agricultural event.

The people of Ireland have voted the Hail Mary as their favourite prayer with more than 1,500 people took part in the poll.