2017 saw a record number of higher education enrolments

A record number of enrolments at higher education has been welcomed by Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Student numbers have increased by 18% from 196,000 in 2011/12 to almost 232,000 in 2017/18.

There were over 70,500 graduates of Higher Education Institutions in 2017/18, of which 49,000 were undergraduates and over 21,500 were postgraduates. Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan (left), Minister of state for education Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minister for Health Simon Harris (right). (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

This represents an increase of 8.5% from 2013/2014.

How people access education and training is also changing, with 17% of students, over 40,100 people, studying part-time. And almost 8,000 students now access higher education remotely, an increase of almost 2,000 students on two years ago.

Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor welcomed the increases.

“The efforts of the institutions in responding to demand and facilitating the increased number of students cannot be underestimated,” she said.

“Higher Education is no longer a stepwise progression from school, the message that education is a lifelong pathway is gaining momentum.

“In the last year, 39,682 people aged 25 or over have made a conscious and life-changing decision to return to education as an undergraduate, either for the first time or to re-skill in a new area of study.

“I also welcome the fact that our higher education institutions are strongly engaged in the delivery of a wider range of apprenticeships.

“I would like to encourage young people considering their options over the coming weeks to fully explore all that is on offer, including apprenticeship opportunities.”

