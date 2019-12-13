News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€20,000 for cyclist whose foot was injured in collision with Range Rover

€20,000 for cyclist whose foot was injured in collision with Range Rover
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 04:54 PM

A cyclist who was injured when a Range Rover car rolled over his foot has been awarded just over €20,000 by the High Court having been found mostly responsible for the accident.

Pat Deegan, a bicycle shop director, sued motorist Jennifer McPartlin over the accident near Eglington Road, Donnybrook, Dublin.

Ms MacPartlin, who was represented by her insurance company, denied the claim.

Mr Deegan was found 60% liable because he "recklessly" broke a red traffic light while Ms McPartlin was 40% liable because she failed to keep a proper lookout when emerging from a "Yield" junction.

Mr Deegan (49), Anne Devlin Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin, was cycling to his bicycle business in Sandymount on May 18, 2015.

He claimed Ms McPartlin's Range Rover exited Brookvale Road to Eglinton Road without warning colliding with his bike as he waited at the edge of a yellow box for traffic to move on. Her car then rolled over his foot causing a fracture to his left tibia and fibula. He later required surgery.

She claimed he had gone through a red pedestrian traffic light, which he denied. She said she slowly emerged from the junction to give herself a better view of oncoming traffic and another driver signalled her to come out.

She felt he impact with the bike and heard Mr Deegan banging on her bonnet.

Another cyclist told the court the lights were red and she had stopped to allow Ms McPartlin's car come out.

Mr Justice David Keane said Ms McPartlin assumed if the pedestrian lights were red that there would not be any traffic between the lights and the junction. While understandable, this was incorrect and "could not operate as an alternative for the strict requirement upon a motorist at a yield sign to keep a proper lookout for traffic, including bicycles, on the main road."

She was satisfied Mr Deegan broke the lights, preferring the evidence of the other cyclist who was "a disinterested witness."

On the balance of probabilities he found Mr Deegan, having recklessly broken the traffic light, continued on to the Brookvale Road junction across which he had the right of way. Ms McPartlin, who had looked to her right at the yield sign wrongly assumed it was no longer necessary to keep a proper lookout to her right because the lights were red, he said.

The parties had agreed the appropriate level of damages should be €51,600 which Finbarr Fox SC, for Ms McPartlin, told the court meant a decree for Mr Deegan of €20,640. Costs will be decided later.

Court

