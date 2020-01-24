News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
2,000 new hospital beds needed within next two years - IMO

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 06:51 AM

The IMO says meeting future demand within the health sector should be a priority for the next Government.

There is cross-party approval for the ten-year Sláintecare plan which aims to transform services, with many interest groups calling for the full implementation of the initiative.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) says within the first two years of the 33rd Dáil there needs to be 2,000 new hospital beds.

President of the group is Dr Padraig McGarry and he outlines some of their main priorities.

"411 fewer beds than we had 10 years ago and that has to be addressed as an urgent issue," said Dr McGarry.

"We need at least 2,000 bed in the acute hospitals in the next couple of years and rising to 5,000 beds to meet the demand that is going to happen."

