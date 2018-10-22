Home»Breaking News»ireland

200 students affected by closure of school building due to 'significant structural issues'

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 08:45 AM

Up to 200 students at a school in Balbriggan in Dublin will be taking classes elsewhere this morning.

A section of the building at Ardgillan Community College was closed with immediate effect over the weekend after a fire safety assessment found "significant structural issues".

Ardgillan College in Balbriggan. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The Department of Education along with school management took the decision to close part of the school in the interests of the health and safety of the students.

Paddy Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer in the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board, says transition year students have been asked to stay at home this week.

"There are 910 students currently going to the school, there are about 90 transition years involved so they have been asked to stay at home and that will allow us to manage the rest of the students within the new school building which is the phase two building," said Mr Lavelle.

"We hope that after the midterm break there will be other arrangements to ensure that every student gets education from then on."

The decision to close Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan was taken by management and the Department of Education on Friday, when a fire safety check highlighted the problem.

In a statement DDLETB said: "DDLETB and the School Management have emphasised that their absolute priority at all times is the health and safety of students and staff and the above measure is therefore considered appropriate."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

'I can’t believe I’m getting a degree': Once homeless mum of four among An Cosán students

Part of Dublin school building to close after 'significant structural issues' found

‘Land prices are up since €23m spent on race track ’

Higher Education Authority’s review powers in spotlight

More in this Section

Chemical crackdown at construction sites this week

Man arrested in connection with discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Chemical crackdown at construction sites this week

Parties already on supply deal collision course


Breaking Stories

Appliance of Science: Why do bees makes hexagonal honeycombs?

Why you won't forget this new typeface

Online Lives: On the wild side with Emily Culhane

How Paddy McGurgan is using his art form to make a difference

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »