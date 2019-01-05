NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

200 GPs signed up to provide abortion services - Health Minister

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 10:05 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Health Minister says 200 GPs have signed up to provide abortion services.

Simon Harris says he expects more providers to come on board next week.

READ MORE: Man remains in custody in connection with death of woman in Donegal

Commenting on social media, he said: "Next week we see more providers coming onboard and some current ones expanding services."

Mr Harris also stated he will be working on providing safe access zones and access to contraception.

He expects to have announcements on next steps for both very shortly.


KEYWORDS

AbortionSimon HarrisHealth

Related Articles

'That's deplorable' - Pro-choice campaigners hit out at anti-abortion protest outside GP clinic

Michael McGrath: Fianna Fáil ‘out of step’ with public on abortion

HSE reports abortion helpline was 'busy but not overwhelmed' on its first day

'Steady stream of calls' to new abortion helpline

More in this Section

Former Kerry TD Tom Fleming set for political comeback

Improved privacy for patients at Cork University Maternity Hospital

Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath wants pay hike for hospital consultants

Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while taking selfie


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Baking to start the year

Eat and Move with Derval O'Rourke: New online project and delicious recipes

Album review: Skins - XXXTentacion

Live music review: Hot House Flowers - Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »