200 GPs signed up to provide abortion services - Health Minister

The Health Minister says 200 GPs have signed up to provide abortion services.

Simon Harris says he expects more providers to come on board next week.

Commenting on social media, he said: "Next week we see more providers coming onboard and some current ones expanding services."

Mr Harris also stated he will be working on providing safe access zones and access to contraception.

He expects to have announcements on next steps for both very shortly.