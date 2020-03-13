20 new cases of Covid-19: 'We are not locking down the country'

It has been confirmed that there are 20 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic bringing the total number of infections to 90.

Of these cases:

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them information and to prevent further spread.

The two new community transmission cases today bring the total number of cases that the HSE has been unable to identify links for to seven.

There have been six people admitted to ICU with Covid-19.

To date, there has been one confirmed death of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has recorded its biggest increase so far in Covid-19 cases.

Another nine positive cases were detected today, bringing the tally in the North to 29.

At this evening's media briefing on Covid-19, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan responded to rumours that the country would be under a "Status Red lockdown" in the coming days

“The last two days have seen the biggest increase in people diagnosed with Covid-19 in this country so rumours have been circulating that we are coming into a status red or lockdown situation.”

“I have heard those rumours from my own family and on the street and they are not true.

We are not locking down the country. We have no plans to lock down the country.

Following a meeting last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team has made the decision to update the case definition.

Symptoms of new onset fever of 38 degrees or more, or chills and/or symptoms of respiratory tract infections including cough will be considered when assessing the requirement for testing.

#COVID19 #coronavirusireland The government has announced additional measures to protect citizens by delaying the spread of COVID-19. The general public is asked to follow this advice and keep informed of this ongoing outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jgjmJIdWaz — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) March 13, 2020

Other decisions made at the meeting are: